These Two Hudson Valley Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country

Two Westchester County zip codes were ranked among the most expensive in the United States based on residential sales, according to a new report.

Property Shark said it created this year's list of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the US based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

The two Westchester County zip codes that made the list were located in Rye and Purchase.

Rye's 10580 zip code was ranked 72nd, with a median sale price of $1,861,000 in 2021.

Further down the list was Purchase's 10577 at 88th, with a median sale price of $1,700,000.

Atherton, California's 94027 zip code was ranked the most expensive in the country for the fifth year in a row, with a median sale price of $7,500,000, according to PropertyShark.

Check out the full report here.

