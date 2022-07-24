Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Lifestyle

These Three Pizza Chains Are Most Popular In NY, Brand-New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
A new report from 24/7 Wall St. has determined the most popular major pizza chains in New York State.
A new report from 24/7 Wall St. has determined the most popular major pizza chains in New York State. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Riedelmeier

A brand-new report lists what it says are the most popular major pizza chains in New York.

Pizza Hut is the most popular major pizza chain in New York, 24/7 Wall St. said in the story published this month.

The site reported that it created the list based on information from TOP Data, a marketing and research agency.

New York's second-most popular pizza chain is Domino's, followed by Little Caesars, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

