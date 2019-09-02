Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Shot, Killed At Spring Valley Apartment Complex
Lifestyle

These Rockland County Locales Rank Among Safest In State

Donna Christopher
Read More Stories
Clarkstown is one of New York's safest cities, says a new report.
Clarkstown is one of New York's safest cities, says a new report. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A new report from Backgroundchecks.org named two Rockland County municipalities among the "safest cities" in New York.

Background Checks analyzed the most recent FBI crime report and put together this resource, which shows that New York has an overall crime rate at less than half that of the country's.

Overall, New York's violent crime rate is 24th lowest in the country, but the state is just 5th in property crime, according to Background Checks.

These municipalities in Rockland County made the list:

37. Clarkstown Town

42. Ramapo Town

Full list

