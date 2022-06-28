These NY Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in New York are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.

Analysts then used that data to rank the 500 healthiest communities in the country across 10 categories on a scale of zero to 100.

In New York, Saratoga County was ranked healthiest overall, placing 60 nationwide. The average life expectancy in the county was calculated at 81.3 years.

Also making the top 100 nationwide was Nassau County at 98. Researchers calculated the average life expectancy there at 83.1 years.

The remaining New York counties that made the list are:

Putnam County (176 overall) with average life expectancy of 82.8 years

Westchester County (219 overall) with average life expectancy of 83.6 years

Madison County (271 overall) with average life expectancy of 81.5 years

Ontario County (293 overall) with average life expectancy of 80 years

Suffolk County (342 overall) with average life expectancy of 80.9 years

Warren County (357 overall) with average life expectancy of 79.1 years

New York County (365 overall) with average life expectancy of 85.3 years

Rockland County (435 overall) with average life expectancy of 83.5 years

Albany County (444 overall) with average life expectancy of 79.9 years

Rensselaer County (472 overall) with average life expectancy of 79.2 years

