These Locales In Region Among Top 100 Places To Live In US, New Rankings Say

Those looking for a new place to settle down with their families may want to consider several locales in the region that have been included in the top 100 places to live in the US, according to new rankings released by Niche.

The rankings, which are based on crime statistics, public school ratings, cost of living, job opportunities, and the availability of local amenities, included several locations located on Long Island and within Westchester County.

These locales include:

Great Neck Gardens , a hamlet in Nassau County located within the town of North Hempstead, was ranked tenth on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Great Neck Plaza, a village in Nassau County within the town of North Hempstead, was ranked 13th on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Herricks, a hamlet in Nassau County located within the town of North Hempstead, was ranked 22nd on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Syosset, a hamlet in Nassau County located within the town of Oyster Bay, was ranked 25th on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Lake Success, a village in Nassau County located within the town of North Hempstead, was ranked 55th on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Hartsdale, a hamlet in Westchester County located in the town of Greenburgh, was ranked 63rd on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

Plainview, a hamlet in Nassau County located in the town of Oyster Bay, was ranked 71st on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

East Williston, a village in Nassau County located in the town of North Hempstead, was ranked 82nd on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+;

, a village in Nassau County located in the town of North Hempstead, was ranked 82nd on the list with an overall Niche grade of A+; Ardsley, a village in Westchester County located in the town of Greenburgh, was ranked 84th with an overall Niche grade of A+.

The ranking weighs data related to the cost of living and higher education rates as the highest when determining the overall Niche grade for a location.

Those interested in reading the complete rankings from Niche can do so by clicking here.

