These Hudson Valley Locales Rank Among Top 100 Safest Communities In US

Though violent crimes spiked across the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Hudson Valley towns ranked among the safest in the country according to a newly released report.

In Westchester, Lewisboro and Sleepy Hollow tied as the No. 1 safest towns in the country after reporting zero violent or property crimes last year in a report released by the safety and home security site SafeWise.

Luzerne Township in Pennsylvania, Weiser in Idaho, and the Thet Township in Michigan also tied for the safest small town.

Other Hudson Valley communities to crack the top 100 include:

Highlands in Orange County (11th): 0.0 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 0.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents;

To rank the safest small towns in the US, SafeWise analyzed the latest available violent and property crime data from the FBI. Towns with populations greater than 15,000 people and fewer than 5,000 people were excluded from the study.

The report notes that Lewisboro was also the safest town in the US in 2020.

Safewise reported that there was a 38 percent rise in the violent crime rate among the safest small towns this year, but, there was a 17 percent decline in property crimes compared to the cities that made the list in 2020.

The complete list of America's 100 safest small towns can be found here.

