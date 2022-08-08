Contact Us
Lifestyle

These Are Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Heart Of Westchester, New Report Says

Kathy Reakes
Steaks, yum. Here's a list of the top seven steakhouses near White Plains.
Steaks, yum. Here's a list of the top seven steakhouses near White Plains. Photo Credit: Image by Divily from Pixabay

Those looking for a great steak for lunch or dinner or to celebrate a special event are in luck with a new report listing the top-rated steakhouses in the region.

Whether it be a thick rib eye or a steak drowning in béarnaise, Stacker and Tripadvisor have joined together to find just the spot in White Plains and the surrounding area with a list of the top seven.

If we've got your taste buds roaring and you're ready with your phone in hand to make a reservation, read on:

  • No. 7: Stone Manor 101:  Located in Hawthorne, this steakhouse came in with four out of 5 in the ranking with the quality of food coming in at 4.5; service at 4.5, and value coming in at 4. Prices run from medium to high-end. The restaurant is located at 101 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne
  • No. 6: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Although a detailed rating was not available, this Brazilian rated 2.5 out of 5 in 10. reviews. The prices are considered high-end. The restaurant is located at 235 Main St., White Plains.
  • No. 5: Flames Steakhouse: Flames located in Elmsford rated a solid 4 out of 5 overall with food quality coming in at 3.5 out of 5 and service 4 out of 5. Prices are on the high end. The restaurant is located at 121 E Main St, Elmsford.
  • No. 4: Ruth's Chris Steak House: Who doesn't love a steak from Ruth's Chris? The restaurant ranked 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor ranking with food coming in at 4 out of 5 and service at 4.5 out of 5. Prices are high, the atmosphere was rated 4 out of 5. Prices are high. The restaurant is located at the Westchester Marriott, 670 White Plains Road, , Tarrytown.
  • No. 3: Z Prime Italian Steakhouse: This favorite White Plains spot ranked 3.5 out of 5 overall with steaks coming in at a solid 4.5 out of 5. Service also ranked high at 4.5 out of 5. Prices are high-end. The restaurant is located at 189 E Post Road, White Plains.
  • No. 2: Morton's The Steakhouse: Everyone has heard of Morton's and their yummy steaks, and some 242 people ranked the restaurant for the survey with an overall rating of 4 out 5, with the same for food. Service came in high with a 4.5 out of 5. Prices are high-end. The restaurant is located at 5 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains.
  • No. 1Benjamin Steakhouse: Can we get a drum roll for Benjamin Steakhouse? The restaurant received a 4 out of 5 overall with food coming in high at 4.5. out of 5 of the 256 reviews. Service ranked 4.5 out of 5. Prices are high-end. The restaurant is located at 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains. 

To learn more about the rankings and the report, visit Stacker here; and Tripadvisor here

