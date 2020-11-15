Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
The Cookery Serves Up Modern Twists On Rustic Italian Classics In Westchester

Christina Coulter
A full suckling pig, one of The Cookery's specialties.
A full suckling pig, one of The Cookery's specialties. Photo Credit: Yelp reviewer

An Italian gastropub in Westchester boasts a menu that changes daily, delightfully reimagined classics and whole roasted suckling pigs. 

The Cookery is located on Chestnut Street in Dobbs Ferry.

"The Cookery offers joyously carnal dishes in a high-energy environment," reads the about us section of The Cookery's website. "Think herds of nose-to-tail fare, hand-rolled pastas, whole suckling pig dinners and anything from Pearl Jam to a little Method Man for your ears."

The Chestnut Street restaurant's chef and proprietor, David Dibari, has been praised in the New York Times, Forbes and Westchester Magazine.

Dibari also operates a Dobbs Ferry Neopolitan pizza restaurant simply called "The Parlor," Eugene’s Diner & Bar in Port Chester and DoughNation wood-fired pizza food truck.

The eatery's menu is dominated by appetizers, the most imaginative of which include: 

  • Duck liver cannoli, with smoked cabbage, marmalade and pistachio
  • A menu item simply called "doughnut," which consists of house-smoked pig cheek, hot honey, basil and barbecue onions
  • A salad with octopus meat shavings, garlic chili oil, pistachio serrano salsa and fresh herbs
Among their unique pasta dishes with house-made noodles are:
  • Spaghetti with clam and pork sausage, white wine, garlic, chili, and lemon
  • Ravioli filled with cauliflower, lemon-browned butter, garlic, chili, and parmesan
  • Rigatoni with eggplant sugo, tomato, ceci beans, mozzarella, and basil
  • Linguine with shrimp, calabrian garlic-chili oil, quinoa oreganata, tomato, and parsley
On Yelp, reviewers most frequently mentioned The Cookery's pork osso buco entree served with juice-soaking polenta, praising its seasoning and tenderness. 

One diner said that it "fell apart and melted in [their] mouth. You didnt even need to chew it!"

Other main courses include chicken al matone, salmon with an autumn squash confit and a 16-ounce ribeye that is aged for 36 days. 

The restaurant's famous suckling pigs, which can be ordered in the restaurant or catered, start at $85, and are carved at the table or by a chef wearing full PPE in your home. 

