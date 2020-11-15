The Cookery Serves Up Modern Twists On Rustic Italian Classics In Westchester

An Italian gastropub in Westchester boasts a menu that changes daily, delightfully reimagined classics and whole roasted suckling pigs.
The Cookery is located on Chestnut Street in Dobbs Ferry.
"The Cookery offers joyously carnal dishes in a high-energy environment," reads the about us section of The Cookery's website. "Think herds of nose-to-tail fare, hand-rolled pastas, whole suckling pig dinners and anything from Pearl Jam to a little Method Man for your ears."
The Chestnut Street restaurant's chef and proprietor, David Dibari, has been praised in the New York Times, Forbes and Westchester Magazine.
Dibari also operates a Dobbs Ferry Neopolitan pizza restaurant simply called "The Parlor," Eugene’s Diner & Bar in Port Chester and DoughNation wood-fired pizza food truck.
The eatery's menu is dominated by appetizers, the most imaginative of which include:
- Duck liver cannoli, with smoked cabbage, marmalade and pistachio
- A menu item simply called "doughnut," which consists of house-smoked pig cheek, hot honey, basil and barbecue onions
- A salad with octopus meat shavings, garlic chili oil, pistachio serrano salsa and fresh herbs
- Spaghetti with clam and pork sausage, white wine, garlic, chili, and lemon
- Ravioli filled with cauliflower, lemon-browned butter, garlic, chili, and parmesan
- Rigatoni with eggplant sugo, tomato, ceci beans, mozzarella, and basil
- Linguine with shrimp, calabrian garlic-chili oil, quinoa oreganata, tomato, and parsley
One diner said that it "fell apart and melted in [their] mouth. You didnt even need to chew it!"
Other main courses include chicken al matone, salmon with an autumn squash confit and a 16-ounce ribeye that is aged for 36 days.
The restaurant's famous suckling pigs, which can be ordered in the restaurant or catered, start at $85, and are carved at the table or by a chef wearing full PPE in your home.
