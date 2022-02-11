Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland County Man Nabbed For Driving While High On Drugs, Police Say
Lifestyle

Take 5 Ticket Worth $40K Sold In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Saw Mill Pharmacy in Yonkers
Saw Mill Pharmacy in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was sold at a Westchester convenience store, officials announced.

New York Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning Take 5 ticket worth $40,933.50 was purchased at Saw Mill Pharmacy on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The winning numbers for the Take-5 evening drawing were 13-16-28-37-38.

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 99 $620 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 3,902 $26 third-place prizes, and 43,777 lotto players matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.