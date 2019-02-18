Support Pours In For Family After Fire Heavily Damages Rockland Home

Members of the community are coming together to support a family of seven after a fire heavily damaged their home in Blauvelt on Sunday.

Neighbors rushed to the aid of the seven after the blaze broke out on Glynn Oval just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The seven, along with their family dog and pet lizard, all are safe and sound, but the home was heavily damaged.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the Serrano family has already raised more than $5,000. You can access it here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.