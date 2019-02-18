Contact Us
Support Pours In For Family After Fire Heavily Damages Rockland Home

The house involved in the fire in Blauvelt.
The house involved in the fire in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Members of the community are coming together to support a family of seven after a fire heavily damaged their home in Blauvelt on Sunday.

Neighbors rushed to the aid of the seven after the blaze broke out on Glynn Oval just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The seven,  along with their family dog and pet lizard, all are safe and sound, but the home was heavily damaged.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the Serrano family has already raised more than $5,000. You can access it here.

