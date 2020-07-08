Summer Safety Tips From Phelps Hospital

Enjoy your summer

The weather is warmer, school is out, and the sun shines just a little bit longer—that’s right, it’s summer! As you and your children prepare for the summer, Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, wants to ensure you’re staying safe while having fun in the sun.

Will COVID-19 affect my summer plans?

When planning for summer activities, consider safe practices before, during, and after the event, and ask yourself: is this safe?

The most important safety tip for this summer is continuing to follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols and be thoughtful about the activities you’re participating in. It’s still important to avoid touching your face, wear a mask when in public areas and closed quarters, wash your hands for 20+ seconds regularly, and practice social distancing as much as possible. —Dr. James Lindsey, Associate Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health

Stay safe by the pool

Swimming is a great way to get exercise and enjoy the warmer weather and offers an opportunity to safely socially distance compared to other activities. Getting outside and exercising in the summer can have positive effects on your physical and mental wellbeing. The biggest safety concerns for the summer are pool-related injuries, such as slipping and falling, sustaining a fracture, or drowning or near-drownings. Keep in mind, the most common sites for drowning are residential swimming pools, so it’s important to stay safe starting in your own backyard.

Common summer injuries and safety issues

Children may be even more eager to get outside and play after being indoors due to quarantine. Common summer injuries for children include fractures of the forearms, upper arms, and legs. These fractures typically occur due to falls at the playground, pool, or during recreational activities and sports.

Fireworks injuries are challenging. Some are minor, but others can be more debilitating and even permanent. In general, fireworks are often dangerous to use and should not be used in small or enclosed spaces.

We recommend avoiding the use of fireworks recreationally and leave that to the professionals. If you choose to use fireworks, read the instructions carefully and pay attention to the safety tips on the box.

Phelps is here for you

Remember to schedule regular appointments with your doctor and address any urgent medical needs immediately. Don’t put your health on hold. If you have a health emergency, don’t hesitate to come to Phelps Hospital for care. Our emergency department has offered full-service emergency care throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so 24/7/365.