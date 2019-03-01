Suffern's Rhino Comedy Club Has Something For Everyone

Rhino Comedy Club, located at 96 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, was opened about two years ago by Maria Vail, Director and Professor at Ramapo College and NYU. The club hosts regular open mic nights, stand-up comedy shows and even improv classes.

The club recently procured its liquor license as well, allowing guests to relax and enjoy a drink with their punchlines. Sandwiches, snacks and desserts are also available at the bar.

Open mic nights are held every Friday starting at 8 p.m., and Saturdays are typically reserved for stand-up shows. In just a few short months, the club will begin hosting live music events on Monday nights.

“We offer something for everyone. And music Mondays is starting in May,” comedy club performer Michael Wien told the Daily Voice.

This week’s performers include Madelein Smith, Brittanie Sherree, Malorie Bryant, Molly Kornfield and Paul Hidaka, who will take to the stage Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

For more information about Rhino Comedy Club, click here .

