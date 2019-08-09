Subway To Test Plant-Based Meatball Sub At 700 Stores

Subway will be truly allowing customers to “eat fresh” as it plans to introduce a plant-based, meatless meatball sub.

Beginning in September, Subway will be offering the “Beyond Meatball Marinara” sub, which will be made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein, at 685 restaurants nationwide. It is only expected to be on the menu for a limited time.

The restaurant becomes the latest fast-food chain to explore plant-based and vegan options for their menu. Burger King introduced a plant-based Impossible Whopper , Dunkin’ will be testing a Beyond Meat sausage and White Castle, Carl’s Jr. and Tim Hortons all have meat substitutes on their menus.

“Our guests want to feel good about what they eat, and they also want to indulge in new flavors,” Len Van Popering, the Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Subway stated. “With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds.”

The Beyond Meatball Marinara sub will contain 24 grams of protein per each six-inch sub, featuring marinara sauce and provolone cheese not he Beyond Meat meatballs.

Subway CEO Ethan Brown added, “we're excited to partner with Subway and are grateful that the menu team through to senior management has entrusted us as their innovation partner to deliver delicious plant-based proteins to their guests.”

