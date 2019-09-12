Contact Us
Stormy Daniels Abruptly Cancels 'Tell All' Show In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Stormy Daniels
Photo Credit: White Plains Comedy Club

Stormy Daniels fans didn't get a chance to enjoy a night of "storytelling," after a scheduled show at an area comedy club was abruptly canceled.

The former adult film star and alleged paramour of President Donald Trump was scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie at the Laugh It Up! Comedy Club on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse.

But hours before the show, the club announced on Twitter that show had been canceled and a full refund could be obtained at their point of purchase.

The show had been billed as a night of "tell-all" from her days stripping in a trailer to allegedly taking hush-money from Trump.

No word from the club on what caused the cancellation or if the show would be rescheduled.

Tickets for the show ranged from $40 to $75.

