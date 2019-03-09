Contact Us
Star-Studded Lineup Will Soon Be Unveiled For Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert

An official lineup of performers for Woodstock 50 should be coming soon.
An official lineup of performers for Woodstock 50 should be coming soon. Photo Credit: Woodstock.com

The wait is almost over for the lineup of performers who will perform at the official Woodstock 50th anniversary celebration in Watkins Glen.

Co-founder Michael Lang, who worked with the first Woodstock, said this week that organizers are putting the finishing touches on the lineup, but feel they owe it to fans to have everything in order before making any announcements.

Rumors have been circulating of everyone from Jay-Z and the Black Keys to the Imagine Dragons as being part of the lineup. Organizers will say that more than 80 artists are expected to perform at Woodstock 50,

The original Woodstock concert took place in 1969 on a farm in Bethel that is now The Bethel Wood Center for the Arts in the Hudson Valley in Sullivan County. They too are planning a separate anniversary event on Aug. 16-18.

The Watkins Glen in Schuyler County will also run from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18. More than 400,000 people attended the original event which was held Aug. 15-17, 1969.

The 1,000 acres of green fields at Watkins Glen International and the surrounding area will make for ample space for attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind performances, organizers said. The festival grounds will also feature lodging for tents, RVs, vans, and more premium camping options.

The festival will have three main stages, bringing together more than 60 of the biggest names and emerging talent in rock, hip hop, pop and country. Music fans can expect current artists and unique collaborations, but also tribute performances of Woodstock’s iconic moments.

Stay tuned for the "official" lineup of stars.

For info, visit www.woodstock.com .

