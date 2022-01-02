Specialty Market In Hudson Valley Hailed For Prepared Meals, Desserts

A specialty market in Westchester County is seeing praise for its desserts and prepared meals.

Daido Market is located at 522 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

The grocery store offers a wide variety of Japanese products, along with desserts, prepared dishes and more.

Online reviewers have praised the sushi and fish offered at the market, along with bento boxes.

"Love this place! I have been here a few times and couldn't find what I was looking for," Colette H., of New York, New York, said in a Yelp review. "I came here recently and picked up fish, chicken, mochi ice cream and chocolate cake - everything was amazing! The sushi counter is closed on Tuesdays however. And, I was here on a Tuesday ... I'll definitely come back to try the sushi."

Guests have also shouted out the selection of pastries made at the market, with many mentioning the cream puffs.

"Lastly, the cream puff hype is real," Sarah H., of New York, New York, said in a Yelp review. "I don't even like cream puffs and thought the ones here were amazing. Weekends only and cash only. Seriously SO GOOD."

