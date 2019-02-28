Contact Us
Showtime Series With Kevin Bacon Films In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Kevin Bacon is filming his new series in White Plains on Thursday.
Kevin Bacon is filming his new series in White Plains on Thursday. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Stargawkers will want to head for White Plains City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 28 to see if they can catch of a glimpse of actor Kevin Bacon as he films part of his new Showtime series.

Crews from "City on a Hill," which start Bacon and Aldis Hodge, were spotted early setting up outside the building at 255 Main St.

The series, with executive producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, shot some scenes earlier in February in White Plains.

According to Showtime, the series tells the story of the “Boston Miracle" and centers on an African-American district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) who works for change along with a corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Bacon).

Besides, New York, the series will also film in Boston.

The series premieres at 9 p.m. on June 16.

