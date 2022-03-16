Show With Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez Filming In Hudson Valley

Star watchers will want to head for Westchester County where some top-tier movie stars will be filming a hit Hulu series.

Hulu's hit show, "Only Murders in the Building" will film in the village of Elmsford on Thursday, March 17, according to city officials.

"We are happy to announce once again a major film production had chosen Elmsford to film some scenes," officials said on Facebook.

The series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will be filming at Maxwell's Pub, located 38 East Main St., in the village.

Crew members will be in the village on Wednesday, March 16 setting up; filming will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with cleanup scheduled for Friday, March 18.

In case you haven't seen it, the hit series follows three neighbors in an upscale Manhattan apartment building who are collaborating on a true-crime podcast.

Strangers at first, the three are drawn together when a grisly murder is committed in their exclusive Upper West Side building.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

Officials said filming has been beneficial for the village with movie and TV companies paying a permit fee to the village. They also pay to use the facility they are filming at, and they shop at many Elmsford businesses for food and supplies for the filming.

"Only Murders in the Building" isn't the only show filming in the village on Thursday, village officials announced that CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted" will also be involved in a production at the Motel 6 located at 19 West Main St.

