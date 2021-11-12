'Sexiest Man Alive' Calls Hudson Valley Home

The newest "People" magazine "Sexiest Man Alive," lives and owns a business in the Hudson Valley, but he is having a hard time accepting the accolade.

Popular actor Paul Rudd, age 52, a resident of Rhinebeck in Dutchess County, told the magazine, he couldn't believe it when he was informed of this year's "hottie" decision.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’” the actor said in the People magazine story announcing his top-ranking heartthrob honors, putting him in the company of Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt.

“I’m getting business cards made,” Rudd joked.

Rudd said he told his wife first, and she was "sweet about it, saying "they got it right."

The actor, who is currently starring in the HBO Plus series, “The Shrink Next Door,” and next week his newest movie "Ghostbuster: Afterlife" hits theaters.

When he's not busy acting, the self-deprecating actor can be found at the Rhinebeck candy shop -- Samuel's Sweet Shop -- he co-owns with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The two families bought the shop after the owner died and they didn't want to see another "smoothie" or "hair" shop take its place.

Visitors to the shop are quick to scoop up a favorite Rice Krispies treat that has Rudd's face on it.

He can also be spotted strolling the downtown area and told Steven Colbert earlier this week he thinks it's important to be part of a community.

Rudd and his wife, Hilarie Burton, are also known for raising money for local causes including the Astor Services for Children and Families.

So, he might not be your typical "sexy" guy, but he looks good on a Rice Krispies candy treat.

To read the "People magazine interview with Rudd, click here.

