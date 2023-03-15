Set For Life: NY Man Wins $5M Scratcher Prize

A lucky New York man has five million reasons to be smiling after hitting it big on a lottery scratcher.

Long Island resident Hernandez Fuentes, of Central Islip, claimed the top prize on the New York Lottery’s Set for Life scratch-off game, which offers players a guaranteed minimum payment of $5,000,000.

Fuentes chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum totaling $2,340,401 after taxes, New York Lottery officials said.

The ticket was purchased at the USA Quick Mart in Central Islip, located on East Suffolk Avenue.

As of Wednesday, March 15, there were six top prizes remaining on the Set for Life ticket, according to lottery officials. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game on the organization’s website.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022, officials said. Of that, $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds went to school districts in Suffolk County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.