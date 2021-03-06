See How NY Ranks Among Best, Worst States For Women

In 2021, the world is still working on gender equality, meaning that even in the U.S. some places are “better” for women than others.

A new study eyed gender equity and ranked the nation’s 50 states and Washington, D.C., from being the best to worst for women.

Gender equality is the idea that men and women should be treated the same regardless of their sexes. This ideal has not been witnessed as of yet in metrics such as salary, leadership positions, access to health care, and violence, among other factors.

In order to determine which states are the best and worst for women, WalletHub looked at 26 indicators including living standards, median income, the accessibility of preventative health care, and the female homicide rate.

The best state for women, according to WalletHub, is Minnesota where women’s social and economic wellbeing, as well as their health and safety, are well established.

New York is the 16th best state in which women can reside, according to the study. The state ranked well despite having one of the lowest median earnings for women in the nation. Still, in the U.S., New York has the third-highest female life expectancy at birth and the fifth-lowest female homicide rate.

The worst state in the nation for women is Mississippi followed by Alabama and Arkansas.

To read the full study and see how Massachusetts compared to other states, visit WalletHub.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.