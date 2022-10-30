Contact Us
Scene From Netflix Hit Thriller 'The Watcher' Filmed At Supermarket In Hudson Valley

The scene from "The Watcher" at DeCicco & Sons in Larchmont featured Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale (inset).
The scene from "The Watcher" at DeCicco & Sons in Larchmont featured Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale (inset). Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Eric Liebowitz for Netflix

A scene from Netflix's blockbuster hit new miniseries "The Watcher" was filmed at a supermarket in Westchester County.

DeCicco & Sons Larchmont announced that the scene was filmed at the store, located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, in a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 27.

"We’re on The Watcher! Right on time for spooky season & based on a true story, catch us on Netflix’s exciting new mystery thriller," the business said. "Have you started watching yet?"

The series, which premiered on Thursday, Oct. 13, was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow.

Though based in Westfield, New Jersey, the show also features scenes in other locations in Westchester County, including Rye and Yonkers, and the house that's the backbone of the show is located in Rye.

