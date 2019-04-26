Rooftop Infinity Pool, Observation Deck To Open At JFK Airport

If you needed a reason to stop flying out of Newark, check out the infinity pool, bar and observation deck coming to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The new amenities will debut May 15 on top of the airport's new 512-room TWA Hotel and stay open all year long.

The 63-by-20 foot pool and the 10,000-square-foot observation deck overlook 4L/22R, one of the airport's largest runways, with views all the way to Jamaica Bay.

Inspired by the infinity edge pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France, the swimming spot has a beach entry and underwater seating, becoming a "pool-cuzzi" in winter (heating up to 100 degrees).

The bar menu boasts aviation-themed cocktails and food options. The hotel's Sunken Lounge gives guests a front-row seat to the runway as well.

The Sunken Lounge at the TWA Hotel.

Check out the TWA Hotel and all of its amenities here.

