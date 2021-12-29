Rockland Man Claims $1K Per Week For Life NY Lottery Prize

A Hudson Valley man representing a trust has just claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life lottery prize.

The Rockland County resident, from the Village of Nyack and representing the Mattias Miles Trust, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize from the Tuesday, Oct. 12 drawing, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, Dec. 24.

The trust received the $1,000,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at New Murray’s Deli, which is located at 80 South Broadway in Nyack, the NY Lottery reported.

