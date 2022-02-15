Rockland Bakery Has Been A Staple In Area For Three-Quarters Of A Century

A longtime Hudson Valley bakery has made a name for itself thanks to its fresh bread and wide variety of baked goods.

The owners of Rockland Bakery established their first location more than 75 years ago, according to the bakery's website.

The owners now operate several distribution centers across New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one located in Rockland County hamlet of Nanuet.

Guests have praised the Nanuet location for its fresh bread and good service.

"It's seriously impossible to not give a bakery 5 stars when there's endless amounts of fresh bread coming out every 5 mins," Petty T., of New Jersey, said in a Yelp review. "Amazing bread, baked goods, and sandwiches. Workers keep the lines moving even on busy days and prices are great. Will keep coming back!"

Other reviewers have also noted the scale of the operation and the wide variety of baked goods available.

"Unreal amount of different baked products," Peter K., of Syosset, wrote in a Yelp review. "Biggest baking operation I've ever seen. Their Irish soda bread, ciabatta, bagels and other breads are made fresh and delicious. Apple crumb pie for less than 8, I am floored. Quality quantity variety and sheer massive operation...this is a neighborhood jewel."

The bakery is located at 94 Demarest Mill Road in Nanuet.

