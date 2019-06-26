Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

Retired Ramapo Police Officer Brings Authentic Greek Food To Garnerville

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Beef and lamb gyro from Georgy Gyros (120 West Ramapo Road in Garnerville) - Includes sliced red onions, ripe tomatoes, fresh hand-cut French fries and tzatziki sauce.
Beef and lamb gyro from Georgy Gyros (120 West Ramapo Road in Garnerville) - Includes sliced red onions, ripe tomatoes, fresh hand-cut French fries and tzatziki sauce. Photo Credit: Georgy Gyros (Facebook)

Next time you’re in the mood for some authentic Greek fare, stop by Georgy Gyros, which claims to serve “New York’s most authentic Greek gyro.”

Retired Ramapo Police Officer George Drivas opened the eatery on West Ramapo Road.

Despite being a relatively new establishment, Georgy Gyros has earned a solid reputation in the community with a perfect five-star rating on Facebook. Guests are quick to comment on the eatery’s authentic Greek fare as well as the friendly staff.

Though gyros are undoubtedly the star of the show, Georgy’s also offers plenty of other authentic Greek specialties, like grilled pitas, salads, falafel, kebabs, tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, lentil soup and more. Meat options include pork, chicken, beef, lamb and more.

George Gyros chefs craft their own hand-made sauces from scratch with fresh herbs and spices, ensuring robust and aromatic flavors with every dish.

“The food is delicious and the staff is wonderful. I go here once a week for their salads. I highly recommend the food here!” wrote Em Pierson in a June 1 Facebook review.

George Gyros offers both take-out and delivery services. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website and Facebook page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.