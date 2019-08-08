Rare Sighting: Man Walking Dog Captures Photos Of Beaver Swimming In Hudson River

A New York attorney out for a walk with his dog Hunter was enjoying the view of the Hudson River near West 70th Street in Manhattan when he spotted a fun and rare sight, a beaver out for a swim.

At first Ralph Stone, 53, thought the little guy, or maybe girl, was a log floating near other pieces of wood in the area, then he saw it's head move.

Being the official New York State animal, and a rare sight, Stone did what all would do, he whipped out his phone around 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, and snapped a few shots of the beaver swimming along enjoying the morning.

"It's been a whirlwind since I took the pictures and word got out to the media," Stone laughed.

A rare sight in waters around the city since almost completely disappearing around 200 years ago, the last noted sighting of a beaver was in 2007 in the Bronx River.

Who knows, with clean water efforts underway in the area, maybe more beavers, and whales, which have also recently been sighted, will continue visiting the area.

Stone is just happy that people are enjoying the news and his photos.

Who knows, the beaver could become the next New York obsession.

