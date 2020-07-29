Psychological Thriller Filmed In Hudson Valley Debuts On Amazon Prime

Hudson Valley residents may recognize some set locations in a newly debuting Amazon Prime psychological thriller that was filmed in the region.

Walden native Brian DiLorenzo, first-time director, and writer of “Myth,” a film released on Amazon Prime last week, highlights several spots in Orange, Putnam and Ulster counties which were filmed years ago, including several restaurants and homes in the area.

Scenes shot in the region include locations at multiple restaurants in Montgomery and Maybrook, the Hudson Valley Mall, an overpass in Newburgh, and at residences in DiLorenzo’s native Walden, Saugerties, and Cold Spring.

The film stars Nicholas Tucci, Justin Andrew Davis, and Sadie Scott in the leading roles.

“In the depths of quiet suburbia, a lonely young man encounters his idol, the strange and elusive director behind his favorite film “Myth,” according to the synopsis of the film. “(He is) recruited for a project that will upheave his life and send it spiraling into chaos.”

The film can be seen on Amazon Prime here.

