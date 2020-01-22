Contact Us
Lifestyle

Price Chopper Will Be Charging For Use Of Paper Bags

Kathy Reakes
Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will begin charging 5 cents for a paper bag when the plastic bag ban goes into effect on March 1.
Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will begin charging 5 cents for a paper bag when the plastic bag ban goes into effect on March 1. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

For shoppers who forget to bring their reusable shopping bags, get ready to pay at Price Chopper/Market 32 when a new law banning plastic takes effect March 1.

The chain joins other large markets such as Wegmans in attempting to encourage shoppers to get used to the idea of reusable bags as a way to do what the law intents, help save the environment, said Mona Golub, a spokeswoman for the company.

Paper bags cost more than the 5 cent fee that will be charged at Price Chopper and require more energy to produce than plastic, she added.

The ban on plastic bags allows counties and cities to charge 5 cents if a customer wants a paper bag with a goal aimed at encouraging shoppers to use recyclable bags.

If a county does not impose a fee, businesses can charge their own fee.

Any government that does charge the fee can keep 2 cents per bag to help encourage reusable bags. The remaining 3 cents goes to the state's Environmental Protection Fund.

Businesses that charge the fee can keep the entire amount.

Price Chopper has tracked the habits of shoppers over the years and found that only 18 percent of shoppers using reusable bags, leaving the other 80 percent of shoppers using plastic or paper.

"It shouldn't be a question of paper or plastic," Golub said. "What we need to do is encourage the use of hard-use bags at all times."

Most supermarkets are selling their own recyclable bags, many at a cost as low as 50 cents per bag.

Price Chopper sells their own as well at 50 cents per bag.

Golub said the company's aim is to help change the attitude and behavior of shoppers to think of the intent of the law.

