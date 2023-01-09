Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Convenience Store In Hudson Valley

Lottery lovers all know that no one won the big Powerball drawing over the weekend, but one lucky Hudson Valley player did win $50,000.

New York Lottery officials said the third-prize ticket was purchased in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie at 1118 Mannat Inc., at 818 Dutchess Turnpike.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14. The third-prize winning ticket had four correct numbers, plus the Powerball, according to the lottery website.

No word yet on who the winner is, but we can only guess they had a great weekend.

The jackpot for Monday, Jan. 9 is $340 million. The drawing for Powerball is held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

