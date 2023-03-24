Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold At Store In Orange County

A winning third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a lucky Hudson Valley store.

The winning ticket, which correctly picked four matching numbers, and the Powerball, for the Monday, March 20 game was sold at the Orange County Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 1-27-32-47-67 and the Powerball was 14.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.