Popular TV Show 'American Pickers' Looking For Stories From The Area

Have a barn or an attic full of interesting relics or something off the wall?

Then you will want to contact "American Pickers" and tell your stories.

The ever-popular TV show is headed to the area in May and is looking for stories to tell and interesting people to introduce to America.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the hit History Channel reality show throughout the region.

In case you live in the dark ages, "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking."

The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. They have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

Only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the "pickers" can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

