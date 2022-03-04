Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Storm System Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
Lifestyle

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Prime Pub in Danbury
Prime Pub in Danbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a popular gastropub with two locations in Northern Fairfield County have opened a new location in Northern Westchester.

Prime Pub opened a new Somers location in January.

The eatery, located at 249 US-202, focuses its menu on "pub classics with a modern twist," according to the owners.

Some menu options include butternut squash and kale flatbread, buttermilk chicken sandwich, falafel bowls, and chicken quesadillas.

The owners also operate a location in Fairfield County, in Bethel and Danbury.

"Both the food and drink menus had many options," Cheyenne C. said in a Yelp review of the Danbury location. "I tried the spicy peach margarita which I really liked! They had flights available for beer as well. Food came out quickly and everything was tasty and had great flavor."

Learn more about the new Somers restaurant and its menu here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.