Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A dish from Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar in White Plains
A popular restaurant has opened a new location in the region.

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar, which operates a Connecticut location in Litchfield County, now has a New York restaurant in Westchester County, located in White Plains.

The new restaurant's menu offers guests a wide selection of dinner dishes, including gyros, Faroe Island salmon, lamb chops, skirt steak, and more.

The drink menu includes a variety of cocktails, such as the "Greca Mule," and wines from around the world, including some from Greece. 

"I have to start with saying it's about time White Plains has a superstar restaurant that would draw people from city to take a trip," Charlie C., of Larchmont, wrote in a Yelp review. "Greca was worth every penny. Staff was exceptional as the food was delicious. Please give this place a try. It's a beautiful place."

The new restaurant is located at 189 Main St. in White Plains.

The owners also operate the original location in New Milford, Connecticut.

Learn more about the restaurant on the Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar website.

