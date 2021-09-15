Contact Us
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Oxtail, rice, beans and plantains
Oxtail, rice, beans and plantains Photo Credit: Susan S. / Yelp

A popular restaurant opened a new location this summer in Westchester County.

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine opened its White Plains location in August. The owners also operate a restaurant in Ossining. 

The new restaurant is located at 74 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. 

The eatery offers a number of lunch and dinner dishes, including oxtail, veggie stew, curry chicken, and more.

Guests can also order sides of jerk chicken, cabbage and mac and cheese.

"The jerk chicken was AMAZING - so juicy and flavorful," Jyothi N., of New York, wrote in a review of the Ossining location on Yelp.  "Mac and cheese and plantains were perfect sides and the Ting soda and pineapple Jamaican soda were super refreshing and tasty. I was so happy to support a local small business and can't wait to order again!"

Learn more about the menu and restaurant hours on the Cravin Jamaican Cuisine website.

