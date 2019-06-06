Popular Mount Kisco Eatery Little Drunken Chef Opens White Plains Restaurant

A popular Mount Kisco eatery has expanded its service area by opening a new location in White Plains.

“Forget Little Italy. Move over, Little India. There's a new Little in town, and it's bringing big things to the game,” reads the Facebook page of Little Drunken Chef, newly opened at 91 Mamaroneck Ave.

Bonnie Saran, chef, owner and manager of LDC, is also the mastermind behind a number of ‘Little’ eateries around Westchester, including Little Kebab Station, Little Crepe Street, Little Spice Bazaar and Little Mumbai Market in Pleasantville.

Described as the “eccentric lovechild of all things delicious, from all places exotic,” LDC's chefs use bold flavor combinations to craft some high-quality eats.

While the new location’s full menu has yet to be released, the Mount Kisco location, opened in 2015 , offers specialties like artisan salads, warm and chilled tapas, tacos, burgers, raw bar selections and vegan eats as well.

True to its name, LDC features a full bar stocked with craft cocktails made with fresh-squeezed juice, internationally-sourced draft beers and more.

The White Plains location had its soft opening on Wednesday, June 5. The pictures of the two-story interior reflect a modern and contemporary style with some funky and eccentric flair. String lights, vibrant centerpieces and exposed brick adorned with posters help to bring the space to life.

For more information about LDC’s new location, visit the Facebook page .

