Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Serves Up Italian Cuisine With A Modern Flair

If you are looking for a real southern Italian meal, complete with vegetables grown in the restaurant's private garden, then you may want to plan a visit to a popular Westchester eatery.

Described by the owners as offering Italian cuisine with a modern flair, Lago Ristorante in Harrison has become known for its homemade pasta, daily specials, tableside meal preparations, pizzas, and panuozzi, a panini-like sandwiches made with charred pizza dough.

The restaurant is also known for its meatballs that can be eaten any number of ways including nestled in a bun, in a panuozzi, or swimming on top of fresh pasta.

Just ask any foodie in the know and they will tell you the best dishes at the restaurant either feature the fresh veggies or one of the many handmade pasta dishes with veal, seafood, or chicken.

A look at online reviews proves the point with a plethora of five-star diners providing glowing reviews for the restaurant which opened in 2015.

A signature dish at the restaurant which is prepared tableside is the Lago Paparedelle, prepared tableside in a carved out wheel of parmigiana featuring mushroom and cream sauce.

The Ceasar salad is also prepared tableside, as are several other dishes.

Another favorite is the short ribs served with a bolognese and gnocchi.

A vast wine list and knowledgeable waiters make it easy to pair a bottle of wine with your meal.

Also popular is the ambiance of the restaurant itself which is cozy -- outdoor dining is available -- and the friendly staff.

So, if your mouth is watering, make a reservation or show up and try your luck for a table.

And, oh, yes, don't forget to try one of the many desserts available.

Prices are moderate. The restaurant is located at 97 Lake St., in the Silver Lake section of West Harrison.

