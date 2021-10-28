Contact Us
Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Known For 'Grandma Pizza'

Nicole Valinote
Grandma Pizza
Grandma Pizza Photo Credit: Edward K. / Yelp

A Westchester County pizzeria has seen praise for its "Grandma Pizzas." 

Silver Lake Pizza, located in Harrison, has seen a number of rave reviews online for the pizza's thin crust, and the fresh ingredients used.

The restaurant advertises that the "Grandma Pizza" is also made with imported San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.

"This was a masterpiece of a pizza. I've had a number of different 'grandma' pies over the years and this was one of the best," Edward K., of Tappan, said in a Yelp review. "The thin crust made it not overly 'bready', the fresh mozzarella was high quality, the San Marzano tomatoes had the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, a pop of basil sealed the deal. A truly great pizza!"

In addition to pizza, the restaurant also offers a variety of other dishes including wraps, Italian pasta specials, salads and homemade desserts, such as "Nutella Pizza."

Check out the full menu on the Silver Lake Pizza website.

The eatery is located at 79 Lake St. in Harrison.

