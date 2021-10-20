Popular Hudson Valley Eatery In 'Charming Spot' Cited For 'Flavorful' Food

If you are looking for a new brunch spot to sample, or perhaps need a break from the usual lineup of restaurants, there's a real gem in the area worth giving a try.

The Whitlock in Northern Westchester is nestled along restaurant row in Katonah and strives to be the type of restaurant that is a meeting place for food lovers near and far.

Their motto is to be hyper-local by using purveyors from nearby and adjusting their menu to what is freshest.

Locals and foodies love the brunch at the Whitlock, as well as the well-known bone-marrow French onion soup, homemade tots with caviar, and roasted cauliflower salad.

Other favorites include the steaks, the pork chops, and such interesting dishes as the Fritto Misto, a mix of calamari, shrimp, belly clams, and cherry pepper aioli, and the chorizo burger with jalapenos and avocado.

The Sunday brunch is called sumptuous and decadent and innovative on Yelp. and some say watching people getting off the train is super fun while dining.

Some don't miss items for brunch include the lobster BLT, along with the sweet cinnamon buns, the French toast, biscuits bursting with fresh jam, as well as the latke Benedict.

But enough about the food, the service is said to be impeccable, with waiters quick to zip away finished plates and fill empty glasses.

So forget about the usual spot, and take a little trip to visit The Whitlock.

Prices are a little on the high side, but plenty of moderately priced items as well. Full bar with cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 17 Katonah Ave. near the train station.

