Popular Greek Restaurant Going Strong With Four Area Locations

If Greek is calling your tastebuds help can be found at Lefteris Gyro, which is so popular with locals it has four locations in the area.

Known for their gyros, of course, the restaurants, all located in Westchester, also get high marks from Yelpers and local foodies for their Greek salads, souvlaki, and a host of other items.

The restaurant locations are Yonkers, Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, and Pleasantville.

It's hard to receive five-star after five-star reviews on Yelp, but Lefteris seems to have mastered their craft to do just that.

Many people commented on the great service as well as the food, in addition to the moderate prices.

As one Yelper put it: "Another fabulous lunch outdoors at Lefteris Gyro. They were very nice about it when I asked to sit outside. It was very warm that day and the sun was out. I ordered a small Greek salad with Gyro meat on top and my mother ordered the souvlaki platter with rice. The salad was amazing as usual, and my mother totally enjoyed her souvlaki platter including the rice and salad."

A gyro platter. Yelp

Others pointed to the large selection of meats available for gyros including chicken, pork, beef, and lamb. All, of course, carved from the high stacks of meat.

Another popular item seems to be the Greek dressing, along with the salad itself.

"Greek salad with grilled chicken. Yum! Fried calamari. Yum! The salad dressing...would probably just go there for this! Love it!," said another Yelper.

For those looking for dinner items, they will find plenty of platters, as well as a large number of seafood items.

A stuffed shrimp plate. Yelp

"Delicious lamb sticks, vegetarian Moussaka, and dandelion greens, which is what we two customers ordered. Delicious!!!, especially if you like green vegetables, order the dandelions! The papoutsaki was great, too! Thank you, Lefteris!"

So if Greek is calling your names, Lefteris just might be the answer.

