Popular Area Eatery To Open At New Location

Customers who went into mourning when the Sweet Onion Brewhouse closed its door last year will be happy to know the popular restaurant is reopening the area.

The restaurant's owners posted on Facebook they have partnered with Colonial Lanes and GW’s American Burgers to bring the Sweet Onion Brewhouse to a new location in Orange County: Chester.

The new location will be in Chester Plaza next to the bowling alley.

"Please stay tuned for updates on our opening date, new menu items, and more," the post said.

Formerly located in Florida, the brewhouse was known for its all locally sourced food, beers, and kickin' cocktails.

The restaurant closed in June 2019 after being in business for five years. At the time, the owners said "irreconcilable differences" with their landlord caused them to close.

A specific date was not named, but the owners said to check Facebook for updates .

