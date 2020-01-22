Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

Popular Area Eatery To Open At New Location

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Sweet Onion Brewhouse will be reopening in Chester.
The Sweet Onion Brewhouse will be reopening in Chester. Photo Credit: Sweet Onion Brewhouse/Facebook

Customers who went into mourning when the Sweet Onion Brewhouse closed its door last year will be happy to know the popular restaurant is reopening the area.

The restaurant's owners posted on Facebook they have partnered with Colonial Lanes and GW’s American Burgers to bring the Sweet Onion Brewhouse to a new location in Orange County: Chester.

The new location will be in Chester Plaza next to the bowling alley.

"Please stay tuned for updates on our opening date, new menu items, and more," the post said.

Formerly located in Florida, the brewhouse was known for its all locally sourced food, beers, and kickin' cocktails.

The restaurant closed in June 2019 after being in business for five years. At the time, the owners said "irreconcilable differences" with their landlord caused them to close.

A specific date was not named, but the owners said to check Facebook for updates .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.