Popular Area Diner Days Away From Closing Permanently After Half-Century In Business

After more than 50 years, one of the Hudson Valley's mainstay eateries, and dare we say legendary restaurants, the Barclay Heights Diner, is closing its doors after losing its lease.

Located in Saugerties in Ulster County, the Barclay is one of those few places where you can grab a good meal while at the same time visit with the locals in town and find out the hot news. Oh, if those booths could talk.

Around since the 1960s, the diner has been run for the past 17 years by Linda and Nick Lopez, who said in a goodbye letter to customers that Sunday, March 7 will be their final day.

The couple, who also own a diner, Selena’s, in the Tannersville area, will remain open.

In their letter to customers, Linda and Nick said they hope to have more family time and enjoy life. They also wished good luck to whoever might takeover the much-loved restaurant.

During the last few days, they will be offering free delivery and a bunch of specials at low prices that include everything from turkey and dressing to Italian specialties.

So, if you're a regular raise of a cup of coffee in goodbye on the final day or a newbie, stop by and see what you have been missing.

