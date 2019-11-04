Contact Us
Popular Area Bar Closed All Day For A New Movie Production

Kathy Reakes
The Golden Rail Ale House
The Golden Rail Ale House Photo Credit: Golden Rail Ale House

Another movie will be filming in the Hudson Valley at a popular bar, but nobody is sure which one.

The Golden Rail Ale House in Newburgh surprised all with an announcement on Facebook that it would be closed all day on Monday, Nov. 4, for the filming of "yet another movie."

The bar, located at 29 Old North Plank Road, was the site of filming earlier this year for the movie "Trick,"  starring Omar Epps and Jamie Kennedy. It's out now and available On Demand.

The bar is keeping mum on what's filming and a search of websites that announce film locations didn't produce any results.

But that shouldn't stop those interested in movie stars, and filmmaking from heading that way and getting a peek at what's happening.

Let Daily Voice know if find out what's filming, or if you see any big stars.

The bar will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at noon.

