Popular Actress Celebrates Son's Birthday Close To Hudson Valley Home

Actress and producer Hilarie Burton celebrated her son's birthday at a game entertainment center near her home in the Hudson Valley.

Burton, who is known for shows including One Tree Hill and White Collar, visited Escape Time Adventure in Dutchess County for her son Gus' birthday, the business said in a social media post on Monday, March 14.

The business is located onRoute 376 in Wappingers Falls.

"None other but actor, producer, Hilarie Burton brought her son Gus for his Birthday celebration!" Escape Time Adventures said in an Instagram post. "They really had an awesome time! Of course our game masters did too, and were excited to meet them in person! Happy B’Day again Gus! (Now we are all planning a trip to Rhinebeck to visit Samuels Sweet Shop owned by Hilarie, her husband, Jeffery Dean Morgan, and Paul Rudd. Sounds like a “sweet “ idea huh?"

Burton and her husband, fellow actor and producer Jeffrey Dean Morgan, own a home in Rhinebeck, and they are co-owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop, a candy store in the town.

