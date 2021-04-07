Police Corral Escaped Wallaby In Hudson Valley

Police officers never know who or what they might spend their day chasing.

For agency in the Hudson Valley on Monday, April 5, it was a wallaby that took up a good part of their morning and afternoon in Orange County.

The chase began after the "Wallie" escaped from its home at Noah's Park Retreat in Goshen and was hopping and jumping all over town.

According to the Goshen PBA, the little guy, or girl, was jumping between Laura Lane, Howard Court, and Gates Schoolhouse Road.

"We had a hard time catching him," they said. "He seemed 'All Hopped Up' on something."

In the end, Hippity Hop was safely returned to his owners at the retreat where visitors can experience one-on-one interactions with exotic and farm animals.

The retreat thanked the officers and said they couldn't have done it without them.

"We're sure this isn't the type of thing you deal with on a daily basis, but your help was immensely appreciated," the retreat said.

Wallabies belong to the kangaroo family but are smaller.

