Picture This: Photographer's Images Capture Life In Hudson Valley

A talented photographer has been “documenting daily life” in the area with his images.

Ricky Sanchez of Peekskill has created an Instagram filled with photos of the everyday happenings of the Hudson Valley area: from passersby to public transportation, pop art and more, Ricky and his camera have truly seen it all.

He’s been involved in this project for the past two years and aims to share his images with other Westchester County locals. Simple yet poignant, each and every photo tells a powerful story.

Check out Ricky’s full collection of images here , and following him on Instagram at @sanchez__ricky.

