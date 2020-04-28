Photos: Family Finds Way To Welcome Newborn Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

One brand-new baby boy got a special welcome from his big sisters and grandparents as he was born in the middle of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Because the girls and other family members could not be in the hospital, Gregg and Andrea Whitesell took their granddaughters, Addyson, 7, and Brooklyn, 3, of Hopewell Junction, to meet their new baby brother, Jack at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel on Sunday, April 26.

Knowing it would not be possible to go inside the hospital, they set up a beautiful parking lot surprise for the new parents James and Elaine Sheehy.

The girls were so excited to meet their baby brother, while at the same time worried that they couldn't see their parents for a while, said their Aunt Avery Whitesell.

Their grandparents helped them make signs welcoming their new brother and they stood in the parking lot of the hospital and waved the signs so their parents could look out the window and see their girls and grandparents.

Mom said the show brought so much joy: "The love and support shown today will always make my heart smile," she said. "We are truly blessed and so incredibly grateful everyday."

The girls finally got to meet little Jack in person when he came home on Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.