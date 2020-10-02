Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: School In Hudson Valley Extends Closure After Positive Case
Lifestyle

Pet Valu Offering Free Dog Washes This Month

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pet Valu in Lyndhurst
Pet Valu in Lyndhurst Photo Credit: Google Maps

Pet Valu is offering free dog washes this month to express appreciation for new visitors and loyal customers.

Customers can visit any local Pet Valu store that has a self-serve dog wash station during the month of October to take advantage of the usual $10 service, completely free of charge. 

Supplies and amenities needed to pamper your pup including shampoo, towel service, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easily accessible steps are all included in the service.

“We have some of the most loyal customers around, and this is an opportunity to show them our gratitude for their ongoing support during these trying times, even while our services were temporarily closed for safety reasons,” said Ally Homa, senior marketing manager at Pet Valu.

The self-serve dog wash stations will be open during normal store hours and appointments are available to follow COVID-19 safety regulations. 

Customers must sign up to be a Pet Points Plus member in order to receive the free dog wash. Visit the store locator page to find a Pet Valu near you. For more information on Pet Valu’s services, or to make a purchase online.

Click here to find a store near you.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.