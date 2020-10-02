Pet Valu Offering Free Dog Washes This Month

Pet Valu is offering free dog washes this month to express appreciation for new visitors and loyal customers.

Customers can visit any local Pet Valu store that has a self-serve dog wash station during the month of October to take advantage of the usual $10 service, completely free of charge.

Supplies and amenities needed to pamper your pup including shampoo, towel service, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easily accessible steps are all included in the service.

“We have some of the most loyal customers around, and this is an opportunity to show them our gratitude for their ongoing support during these trying times, even while our services were temporarily closed for safety reasons,” said Ally Homa, senior marketing manager at Pet Valu.

The self-serve dog wash stations will be open during normal store hours and appointments are available to follow COVID-19 safety regulations.

Customers must sign up to be a Pet Points Plus member in order to receive the free dog wash. Visit the store locator page to find a Pet Valu near you. For more information on Pet Valu’s services, or to make a purchase online.

Click here to find a store near you.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.