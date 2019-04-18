Parts Of Hudson Valley Turning Into The Hamptons, New York Times Story Says

Several parts of the Hudson Valley are beginning to resemble the Hamptons in more ways than one, a recent real estate piece in The New York Times boldly says in a new feature story.

New Yorkers have been flocking to the Hamptons for generations to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city. For many, however, the Hudson Valley has become a more affordable, cultural and less congested alternative.

“As more city residents buy homes upstate, that distinction is becoming less obvious,” writes Julie Satow. “Even in places like the Catskills, once known as the borscht belt. Recently, some have given it a new name: The Camptons.

"And the once-sleepy hamlet of Kerhonkson, N.Y., where a number of ultramodern million-dollar homes have been built in recent years, has been dubbed Kerhampton.”

This spring, the article also notes, a Hudson Valley version of the Hampton Jitney became available for business-class passengers to enjoy high-speed WiFi and locally sourced snacks during their weekend excursion.

Furthermore, eastern shore Hudson Valley destinations like Rhinebeck in Dutchess County and Hudson in Columbia County have become more targeted for New Yorkers on the lookout for second homes, the Times says.

To read the full article in the New York Times, click here .

