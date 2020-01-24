Pair Of Winning $1M Scratch-Off Tickets Purchased In Hudson Valley

Two winning $1 million lottery tickets were purchased in the Hudson Valley.

The first lucky $1 million dollar winner was from Westchester: Cheryl Murray of Mamaroneck, lottery officials said.

Murray won her jackpot prize on a Triple Stars scratch-off ticket Dec. 27, 2019.

“Winning the Lottery is a little scary to be honest,” said Murray.

She purchased her winning ticket at the SK Variety on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Murray opted to receive her prize in 20 annual installments of $50,000 before withholdings. She will receive a net check totaling $33,590 annually.

“I plan to use the money to pay off bills,” she said.

The second lucky winner was Pamela Miles of Ancramdale in Columbia County, who purchased her ticket in Dutchess County, in Millerton, lottery officials said.

Miles won her jackpot prize on a Holiday Lucky X50 scratch-off ticket.

“It feels so good to win a Lottery jackpot,” said Burns. “I was lucky on the right ticket.”

Miles purchased her winning ticket at J’s Millerton Market/Gulf Express on Route 44 in Millerton.

She will receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $671,800 after withholdings, lottery officials said.

“I plan to use the money to pay off my bills, go on a vacation and put some into savings,” Miles said.

